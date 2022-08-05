John Lennon's No-Holds-Barred Letter To Paul McCartney Gets A Hefty Price Tag

In 1971, a year after The Beatles disbanded, Paul McCartney gave an interview to the now-defunct music magazine Melody Maker, and when John Lennon read it, he was none too pleased. Firing off a typewritten letter to both McCartney and cc'ing the Melody Maker editor (via TMZ), Lennon accuses McCartney of a whole host of bad behavior.

After accusing McCartney of ungratefulness for the money he earned from The Beatles, sneering at McCartney's criticism of a Toronto charity show that The Plastic Ono Band played in '69, and rebuffing McCartney's critique of their song "Imagine," Lennon wrote, "If you're not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s**t all over us in public? ... Who's the guy threatening to 'finish' Ringo and Maureen, who was warning me on the phone two weeks ago? Who said he'd 'get us' whatever the cost? As I've said before – have you ever thought you might possibly be wrong about something?" While the letter does have its sweet and charming moments — he cheekily calls McCartney his "obsessive old pal" — Lennon ends with a reminder that he cannot be unlinked from wife Yoko Ono. "I thought you'd have understood BY NOW that I'm JOHNANDYOKO."

The three-page letter is to be auctioned off by Gotta Have Rock and Roll and is expected to fetch between $30,000-$40,000. We like to think, wherever Lennon is now, he's giggling that his angry missive is worth $10,000 a page!