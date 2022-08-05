Anne Heche Suffers Serious Injuries In Fiery Car Crash

On August 5, Anne Heche was in a horrific car accident, crashing her Mini Cooper multiple times in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Witnesses told TMZ that, around noon, the 53-year-old actor crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. As residents tried to pull her out of the car, Heche reversed the Mini Cooper and quickly drove away. According to TMZ, shortly after the apartment accident, Heche crashed her car into a home, starting a big fire. The "Aftermath" star was taken away by ambulance in a stretcher, leaving behind her charred car and a team of firefighters racing to put out the house fire.

Of course, concern for Heche poured out on social media. Rosanna Arquette tweeted asking for prayers, calling the accident "really tragic," while a fan expressed "healing love" toward the actor.

Given the serious circumstances of the crash, people are understandably curious to know Heche's condition. According to reports, the star's injuries are quite concerning.