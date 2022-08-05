Anne Heche Suffers Serious Injuries In Fiery Car Crash
On August 5, Anne Heche was in a horrific car accident, crashing her Mini Cooper multiple times in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Witnesses told TMZ that, around noon, the 53-year-old actor crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. As residents tried to pull her out of the car, Heche reversed the Mini Cooper and quickly drove away. According to TMZ, shortly after the apartment accident, Heche crashed her car into a home, starting a big fire. The "Aftermath" star was taken away by ambulance in a stretcher, leaving behind her charred car and a team of firefighters racing to put out the house fire.
Of course, concern for Heche poured out on social media. Rosanna Arquette tweeted asking for prayers, calling the accident "really tragic," while a fan expressed "healing love" toward the actor.
Given the serious circumstances of the crash, people are understandably curious to know Heche's condition. According to reports, the star's injuries are quite concerning.
Heche was reportedly intubated due to her injuries
Sadly, TMZ reported Anne Heche is intubated — but the positive is she's expected to survive her injuries. Other than that, not much is known on her condition outside of the severe burns. Heche's camp said of the incident in a statement to People, "We don't have enough information yet to comment."
Since Heche is currently intubated, physicians have not done any tests to determine if she was driving under the influence. However, Heche has been public about her substance use and mental health challenges, telling ABC News, "I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life." The actor said that she struggled as an adult after experiencing sexual abuse by her father growing up.
Thankfully, no one else was injured in the crash, as the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to People.