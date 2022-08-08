The Sister Wife Christine Brown Says Ex-Husband Kody Prioritized Over Her

Things have gone from complicated to very complicated for the cast of "Sister Wives" in the past few years. The show, which follows a polygamous family in Utah, already promises complex drama, and infighting has become increasingly confusing as the family has broken apart. When the show began, the patriarch Kody Brown was married to Meri, Christine, and Janelle. A few years in, he married a fourth wife Robyn.

For a while, things seemed solid, but eventually, the relationships began to break down. First, things went sour between Kody and Meri, his first wife. "Meri and I are in an amicable relationship, but we've been literally separated for four or five years," Kody told ET in 2021. "We're amiable, we've had a real struggle ... I'm not mad anymore." Though not "romantically" together Kody and Meri remain spiritually married and amicably co-parent their kids. While Kody was eventually able to work things out with Meri, the same cannot be said for his third wife, Christine. For years, Christine has claimed that Kody doesn't prioritize their marriage — giving more attention to other wives, especially Robyn. Despite their strong religious beliefs, Christine filed for divorce.

With a new season finally set to air, we are at last getting some insight into what really went wrong between Christine and Kody and what wife came between them.