You May Not Expect Who Fans Have Voted As Their Favorite Vanderpump Rules Star

When Lisa Vanderpump decided to give Bravo fans a peek at the inner-workings of her SUR restaurant in WeHo for the spinoff series "Vanderpump Rules," she introduced viewers to a colorful new cast of characters, and much like other series in the "Real Housewives" universe, the lineup has undergone a number of shakeups over the years.

One of the biggest changes came in 2020 when Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder got the axe after another ex-cast member, Faith Stowers, revealed they had reported her to the police. Doute and Schroeder had seen a news story about an alleged thief and decided that Stowers looked like the suspect simply because both women were Black, per Variety. Jax Taylor, who once claimed that the show was his, got cut months later, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, went with him. When talking about Taylor's exit on "Andy Cohen Live," host Andy Cohen commended the Bravolebrity for being the ideal reality show star. "Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show," he said.

The following year, Vanderpump seemed to suggest that the remaining cast members were doing a stand-up job keeping the show interesting without Taylor. "You could definitely tell that they've been locked up for a while and it was like opening the cage and letting wild animals out," she told the Daily Mail. But in the eyes of viewers, one cast member shone brighter than the rest after the SURvers returned from their pandemic hiatus.