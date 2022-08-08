You May Not Expect Who Fans Have Voted As Their Favorite Vanderpump Rules Star
When Lisa Vanderpump decided to give Bravo fans a peek at the inner-workings of her SUR restaurant in WeHo for the spinoff series "Vanderpump Rules," she introduced viewers to a colorful new cast of characters, and much like other series in the "Real Housewives" universe, the lineup has undergone a number of shakeups over the years.
One of the biggest changes came in 2020 when Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder got the axe after another ex-cast member, Faith Stowers, revealed they had reported her to the police. Doute and Schroeder had seen a news story about an alleged thief and decided that Stowers looked like the suspect simply because both women were Black, per Variety. Jax Taylor, who once claimed that the show was his, got cut months later, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, went with him. When talking about Taylor's exit on "Andy Cohen Live," host Andy Cohen commended the Bravolebrity for being the ideal reality show star. "Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show," he said.
The following year, Vanderpump seemed to suggest that the remaining cast members were doing a stand-up job keeping the show interesting without Taylor. "You could definitely tell that they've been locked up for a while and it was like opening the cage and letting wild animals out," she told the Daily Mail. But in the eyes of viewers, one cast member shone brighter than the rest after the SURvers returned from their pandemic hiatus.
Vanderpump Rules viewers love Lala Kent
Nicki Swift surveyed 574 "Vanderpump Rules" viewers and found that Lala Kent is their favorite member of the show's cast. Fans can't seem to get enough of the "Give Them Lala" author, as evidenced by the 153 (26.66%) participants who named her as their top pick. Tom Schwartz trailed Kent with 124 votes (21.60%). The TomTom founder just barely topped former castmate Brittany Cartwright, who received 119 (20.73%) votes. Viewers weren't quite as enamored with Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder — they were chosen by 95 (16.55%) and 83 (14.46%) respondents, respectively.
Kent has had her fair share of controversial moments on "VPR" since joining the series in Season 4, like when she made a cruel comment about Katie Maloney-Schwartz's body. "It was just a very gross moment for me," she admitted on "Watch What Happens Live," per Bravo. But she became more of a sympathetic figure after she accused her ex, Randall Emmett, of cheating on her. In the comments section of a post on the One Mom's Battle Instagram page, Kent claimed that Emmett's affair began the same month she gave birth to their daughter, Ocean.
Fans almost missed out on getting their Kent fix during Season 10 of "Pump Rules." She told Us Weekly, "I say, like, 'I'm done' because it is extremely draining to film a reality TV show." But, luckily for viewers, she decided that she was ready to invite them inside her new life as a single mom.