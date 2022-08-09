Lance Armstrong Has Exciting Relationship News

Lance Armstrong and longtime partner Anna Hansen are married! After a 14-year courtship and five-year engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently on at Château la Coste in France, per People. Near the Southern French city of Aix-en-Provence, the gorgeous locale features sprawling vineyards and a myriad of restaurants and avant-garde installation art on its grounds. According to People, only the couple's inner circle of friends and family members were invited, with Hansen calling it "the perfect elopement."

Announcing the happy news on Instagram on August 9, Armstrong praised Hansen for being his "absolute rock the past 14 years" and expressed pride at "the couple we have become." "It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did," Armstrong wrote. The Livestrong founder also thanked their wedding photographer Liz Kreutz and "best bud" Chad Mountain for officiating.

This is Armstrong's second marriage. He was previously wed to Kirstin Richard with whom he shares his eldest children, their son Luke, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle. In May 2017, Armstrong announced their engagement with an Instagram photo of the lovebirds aboard a boat, a ring on Hansen's finger, and the simple caption, "She said ..... YES!!!!"