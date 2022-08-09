Lance Armstrong Has Exciting Relationship News
Lance Armstrong has been keeping busy since retiring from his cycling career in 2005. After having his seven consecutive Tour de France titles removed in 2012, per BBC, Armstrong has been quietly making a comeback through his media company, WEDŪ. The endurance sports-centric organization has launched three podcasts: "The Forward," "The Move," and "La Movida" (Spanish counterpart to "The Move") since its inception in 2016, per Outside. "The Forward" features interviews with interesting public figures like Charles Barkley and Matthew McConaughey, and Armstrong uses "The Move" to provide one-of-a-kind insight on cycling and triathlon races. Furthermore, Armstrong is still the proud and involved owner of Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop in Austin, Texas, an endeavor he began in 2008 to inspire "cyclists of all levels" to make cycling "a daily part of life," per VeloNews.
As for his personal life, Armstrong made headlines in the mid-to-late aughts for romancing Hollywood A-listers such as Sheryl Crow, Ashley Olsen, and Kate Hudson, per Us Weekly. After splitting from Hudson in 2008, Armstrong met yoga instructor Anna Hansen that same year. Shortly after, the couple welcomed their first child, Max, in 2009 with daughter Olivia following in 2011.
Together for 14 years now, the couple announced their engagement in 2017 — and it looks like they just took the next step in their relationship!
Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen got hitched
Lance Armstrong and longtime partner Anna Hansen are married! After a 14-year courtship and five-year engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently on at Château la Coste in France, per People. Near the Southern French city of Aix-en-Provence, the gorgeous locale features sprawling vineyards and a myriad of restaurants and avant-garde installation art on its grounds. According to People, only the couple's inner circle of friends and family members were invited, with Hansen calling it "the perfect elopement."
Announcing the happy news on Instagram on August 9, Armstrong praised Hansen for being his "absolute rock the past 14 years" and expressed pride at "the couple we have become." "It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did," Armstrong wrote. The Livestrong founder also thanked their wedding photographer Liz Kreutz and "best bud" Chad Mountain for officiating.
This is Armstrong's second marriage. He was previously wed to Kirstin Richard with whom he shares his eldest children, their son Luke, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle. In May 2017, Armstrong announced their engagement with an Instagram photo of the lovebirds aboard a boat, a ring on Hansen's finger, and the simple caption, "She said ..... YES!!!!"