What We Know About Marshawn Lynch's DUI Arrest

It's been three years since former NFL pro Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement, but the former running back is still making the news. In the pro league, he was known for the long touchdown rushes that helped him break a Seattle Seahawks record in 2015, according to Bleacher Report. However, his recent drives have taken place behind the wheel and, unfortunately, allegedly under the influence.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out news of a vehicle stop on August 9. The driver was ultimately identified to be the former Super Bowl champion, and Lynch was booked when officers determined he was impaired. As news broke, fans were quick to react to his mugshot and defend the former star. "The dude is just tired from carrying the Seahawks all those years," wrote one.

Tragically, this isn't Lynch's first instance of driving-related legal trouble. Since 2008, Lynch has occasionally popped up in headlines as a result of various charges —including a few unique fines from the NFL itself. Here's what you need to know about this latest arrest.