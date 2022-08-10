What We Know About Marshawn Lynch's DUI Arrest
It's been three years since former NFL pro Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement, but the former running back is still making the news. In the pro league, he was known for the long touchdown rushes that helped him break a Seattle Seahawks record in 2015, according to Bleacher Report. However, his recent drives have taken place behind the wheel and, unfortunately, allegedly under the influence.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out news of a vehicle stop on August 9. The driver was ultimately identified to be the former Super Bowl champion, and Lynch was booked when officers determined he was impaired. As news broke, fans were quick to react to his mugshot and defend the former star. "The dude is just tired from carrying the Seahawks all those years," wrote one.
Tragically, this isn't Lynch's first instance of driving-related legal trouble. Since 2008, Lynch has occasionally popped up in headlines as a result of various charges —including a few unique fines from the NFL itself. Here's what you need to know about this latest arrest.
Marshawn Lynch's car was in bad condition when he was arrested
Pictures obtained by TMZ Sports make it easy to wonder how Marshawn Lynch managed to drive under the influence at all. The outlet reported the 2020 Shelby GT500 he was suspected of driving was found with flat and missing tires, with bare rims pressing against the pavement. According to the New York Post, Lynch was pulled over by police just after seven o'clock in the morning, after he was observed driving erratically and running into curbs. There is no word yet if this arrest will impact Lynch's recent appointment as a "special correspondent" for the Seattle Seahawk's broadcast team.
Lynch's driver's license was revoked in 2008 following a hit-and-run according to ESPN. At the time, Lynch maintained that he hadn't realized he hit anyone due to the darkness and stormy weather. In 2014, Lynch accepted a "wet reckless" charge, following a DUI arrest two years prior. He struck a deal and his license was not suspended that time, as reported by USA Today.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in this latest incident. According to CBS Sports, he is currently in custody with a $3,381 pending bail amount. Moving forward, we can hope that Lynch returns to the innocuous offenses he committed during his time in the NFL — like the time he was fined $10,000 for wearing Skittles-themed cleats ... or that other time he was fined for wearing lime-green socks.