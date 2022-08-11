Madonna Opens Up About Performance Mishap That Nearly Ended Her Career

In her long career, Madonna has seen it all. She's released 14 studio albums, performed everywhere from Madison Square Garden to the Super Bowl, and weathered the type of scandals that would have ended anyone else's career. First, there was her 1986 hit "Papa Don't Preach" about a pregnant teenager, which shocked and outraged everyone from Tipper Gore to Gloria Allred, per Los Angeles Times.

That was followed by her self-published coffee table book boldly called "Sex," the time she got banned from MTV, and of course, her mysterious ever-changing accent. She has an answer for that, though, "I didn't know what anyone was talking about until I heard old interviews of myself," she said in 2020, per BBC. "And then I was horrified and flabbergasted. Why did you let me do that to myself? I'm from Michigan!"

Despite all the scandal, Madonna's career has yet to plateau. She just released a remix of "Break my Soul" with Beyoncé and a new album. Truly it seems like there's nothing that could cancel Madonna. If you ask her, though, it all almost came crashing down in the '80s, thanks to a poorly timed wardrobe malfunction.