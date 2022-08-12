How Much Was Anne Heche Worth When She Died?

Movie buffs are mourning the tragic death of Anne Heche, who died on August 12 at 53 after her involvement in a horrific car accident on August 5.

Heche embodied the sort of rags-to-riches tale that sounds more like fiction than real life. As per Biography, the actor was born on May 25, 1969, to a Baptist choir director and a homemaker. Heche was only 12 years old when she lost her father to HIV/AIDS, leaving her family in dire financial straits. Not long after, Heche landed her first professional job at a dinner theatre production of "The Music Man" to help make ends meet. "At the time we'd been kicked out of our house and my family was holed up living in a bedroom in the home of a generous family from our church," she told The Telegraph in 2011. "I got $100 a week, which was more than anyone else in my family. We all pooled our money in an envelope in a drawer and saved up enough to move out after a year."

Heche wouldn't have to struggle for long. While acting in a high school play, she caught the attention of an agent, and by 1987 she landed her first television role on the day-time soap, "Another World." Her early success as a soap star later led to prominent roles in major films throughout the late '90s — padding both her resume and her bank account up until the time of her tragic death.