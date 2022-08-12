What We Know About Charli XCX's Love Life

As one of music's most prolific songwriters, it comes as no surprise that Charli XCX has written songs about past relationships. Even though the British singer appears to keep her personal life as private as possible, she has been open to discussing what inspires her lyrics.

After the release of her debut album, "True Romance," in 2013, XCX told MusicRadar that she decided to go with that title due to the songs detail her experiences with love and romane. The "Beg For You" hitmaker explained, "I've come to the realization that you really can't have a romance that's true without having all the other awful moments, where you cry and you're thrashing about ... Then you have those other moments when you're walking on a cloud, so that's the trade-off."

In an interview with Renowned for Sound, XCX described the feeling of love as "schizophrenic." She insisted she writes "emotional pop music" and envisions her songs as the color purple, stating that they are "rich and lush and romantic."

Even though XCX doesn't flaunt her relationships to the public, that doesn't mean her boyfriends can't be tracked down.