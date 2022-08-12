Brian Austin Green Opens Up About His Health Struggles During Sharna Burgess' Pregnancy

Brian Austin Green is the proud papa of five boys. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum welcomed his first son, Kassius, two decades ago, when he was in a relationship with co-star Vanessa Marcil, People noted. Green and Marcil broke up in 2003, but the actor soon after moved on. A year later, Green began dating Megan Fox, with whom he had three more sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, born in 2012, 2014, and 2016, respectively. Green and Fox broke up in 2020, finalizing their divorce in October 2021, according to Entertainment Tonight. Shortly after separating from the "Transformers" star, Green found love again in "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess.

The couple wasn't expecting to add another little one to Green's brood so soon, though Burgess wanted to have her own kid later on, she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. But destiny planned a different schedule for them. In late 2021, Burgess discovered she was pregnant, despite her being on contraceptives, she revealed in an Instagram Q&A (via Daily Mail). "Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it," she said. "There was definitely divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it." In June, Green and Burgess welcomed their son Zane, he announced on Instagram.

Not everything about the timing of Burgess was perfect, however. Amid her pregnancy, Green suffered a health crisis that affected his ability to be a proactive partner, an experience that was beyond frustrating.