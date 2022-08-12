The Tragic Death Of MLB Star Tim Lincecum's Wife

Cristin Coleman, the wife of former MLB pitcher Tim Lincecum, spent many years working in education. A former teacher at Mill Valley's Park School, Coleman would eventually transition into a principal role at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame in 2018, per The San Francisco Chronicle. She was also an assistant principal at Edna Maguire Elementary School. Outside of the classroom, she and the former San Francisco Giants pitcher recently married.

Lincecum retired in 2016, and has lived a very private life since then, per the Daily Mail. He is a two-time Cy Young winner, a four-time All-Star player, and has won the World Series three times as a Giant. Off the field, his brother died in 2018, and it was announced that his wife died of breast cancer on June 27.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the San Francisco Giants stated in a tweet on August 11. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher." Coleman was 38 at the time of death.