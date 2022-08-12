The Tragic Death Of MLB Star Tim Lincecum's Wife
Cristin Coleman, the wife of former MLB pitcher Tim Lincecum, spent many years working in education. A former teacher at Mill Valley's Park School, Coleman would eventually transition into a principal role at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame in 2018, per The San Francisco Chronicle. She was also an assistant principal at Edna Maguire Elementary School. Outside of the classroom, she and the former San Francisco Giants pitcher recently married.
Lincecum retired in 2016, and has lived a very private life since then, per the Daily Mail. He is a two-time Cy Young winner, a four-time All-Star player, and has won the World Series three times as a Giant. Off the field, his brother died in 2018, and it was announced that his wife died of breast cancer on June 27.
"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the San Francisco Giants stated in a tweet on August 11. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher." Coleman was 38 at the time of death.
Cristin Coleman was a 'kind, compassionate' person
Cristin Coleman, wife of MLB star Tim Lincecum, was reportedly at home with family when she died, per the San Mateo Daily Journal. "[Coleman] had a keen intelligence and a kind, compassionate way — a 'lightness of being' — that enabled her to navigate life gracefully, always looking for ways to help and support others," her parents said in an email that was sent to the community.
In December 2021, the Washington Elementary School community surprised Coleman by decorating the school with origami paper cranes in honor of her. They posted her reaction on Instagram, captioning the post "Principal Cristin Coleman enjoyed the cranes the @weswildcatsbsd community made for her." The comments section was rife with positive messages for Coleman as well, with one commenter writing, "Prayers and love to Cristin! What a beautiful symbol of community support and love." Another user commented, "Love you and miss you Ms. Coleman!!!"
We give our condolences to Coleman's family and Tim Lincecum's family during this difficult time.