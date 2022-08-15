What We Know About Ariana Biermann's DUI Arrest

"Don't Be Tardy" alum Ariana Biermann has been accused of bringing the party behind the wheel. On August 13, Biermann, daughter of former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was arrested for an alleged DUI in Forsyth County, Georgia, according to People. Her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also arrested.

Biermann joins a number of "Real Housewives" offspring who have found themselves in trouble with the law, including Yolanda Foster's daughter Bella Hadid, whose own DUI arrest became a storyline on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, per Bustle. Then there's Victoria de Lesseps, daughter of "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. According to Page Six, she was arrested on suspicion of DWI in the Hamptons in 2017. Alexa Curtin, daughter of Lynne Curtin of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" fame, is another card-carrying member of the DUI club, with The Blast reporting that she pleaded guilty to a litany of charges in 2021.

Biermann celebrated her 20th birthday last October, which means that her own list of alleged offenses included a minor in possession charge, per People. She racked up a third potential misdemeanor for an "improper/erratic lane change." McLeroy, who is also 20, was booked on a number of alcohol-related charges of his own, including an alleged DUI. But according to Biermann, her charges are the result of a police officer's error.