What We Know About Ariana Biermann's DUI Arrest
"Don't Be Tardy" alum Ariana Biermann has been accused of bringing the party behind the wheel. On August 13, Biermann, daughter of former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was arrested for an alleged DUI in Forsyth County, Georgia, according to People. Her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also arrested.
Biermann joins a number of "Real Housewives" offspring who have found themselves in trouble with the law, including Yolanda Foster's daughter Bella Hadid, whose own DUI arrest became a storyline on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, per Bustle. Then there's Victoria de Lesseps, daughter of "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. According to Page Six, she was arrested on suspicion of DWI in the Hamptons in 2017. Alexa Curtin, daughter of Lynne Curtin of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" fame, is another card-carrying member of the DUI club, with The Blast reporting that she pleaded guilty to a litany of charges in 2021.
Biermann celebrated her 20th birthday last October, which means that her own list of alleged offenses included a minor in possession charge, per People. She racked up a third potential misdemeanor for an "improper/erratic lane change." McLeroy, who is also 20, was booked on a number of alcohol-related charges of his own, including an alleged DUI. But according to Biermann, her charges are the result of a police officer's error.
Ariana Biermann insists she hadn't been drinking when she was arrested
Ariana Biermann was released from Forsyth County Jail after posting a bond of just over $5,000, per People. In a statement, her attorney, Justin Spizman, insisted she's innocent. "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol," Spizman explained.
In a discussion about Biermann's arrest on the "Real Housewives" subreddit, one Redditor mentioned Kim Zolciak-Biermann's drinking. On her Bravo shows, Biermann's mom could often be seen with a drink in hand, more often than not in a red Solo cup. Another Redditor even captured a screengrab of Zolciak-Biermann holding a cup of white wine and a cigarette while sitting in the driver's seat of a car. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she also told a bus driver she was okay with them drinking and driving on a 2011 episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."
But when Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from a boozy visit to Chili's with her husband, Kroy Biermann, she captioned the April post, "If we have even one drink we DO NOT drive." She added that she uses Ariana and her other daughter, Brielle Biermann, as designated drivers when needed.