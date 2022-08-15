The Rumored City Where Shakira Wants To Abandon Her Many Troubles
Singer and dancer Shakira is going through some turbulence in life. Spanish prosecutors charged the "Waka Waka" singer of tax evasion in 2018, saying that she owed more than $16.3 million from 2012 to 2014, per USA Today. The legal papers claim that the singer was living in Spain with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, despite stating that she was living in the Bahamas to pay her taxes. Shakira is willing to fight, though, despite potentially facing eight years in prison.
"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law ..." a rep told The Sun. "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case." The representative mentioned that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer is "confident" that she will be able to prove her innocence.
Shakira's split from Piqué has also put a toll on her life, as she faces a custody battle. According to Hola!, the Colombian singer wants to move to the United States permanently and take her children with her, but the star soccer player doesn't want the children to leave Spain. It seems that moving to the United States will give Shakira the privacy she needs while she sorts out her legal problems.
Shakira plans to move to Miami permanently
"Whenever, Wherever" singer Shakira wants to move to Miami as she faces tax fraud charges and a custody battle, per Page Six. She's hoping to spend time with friends and family, as well as get a little privacy in her mansion amid her legal troubles. The singer also believes that her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué is one of the reasons she and her children can't seem to get away from the press.
"[Miami is] the perfect city to go unnoticed and away from the press," sources told Informalia (via Marca). "Her children could lead a quieter life there. Besides, they have great friends there." The media outlet also reported that while the soccer player would rather the children stay in Spain to continue their education, Shakira wants them to live a more private life.
Besides a custody battle, the Columbian singer is also facing another legal battle with Piqué over a private jet, per Spanish sports newspaper AS. The jet reportedly is estimated to be worth $20 million, and it was bought for family trips. According to the outlet, both the singer and the soccer player put the battle in the hands of their lawyers.