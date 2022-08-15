The Rumored City Where Shakira Wants To Abandon Her Many Troubles

Singer and dancer Shakira is going through some turbulence in life. Spanish prosecutors charged the "Waka Waka" singer of tax evasion in 2018, saying that she owed more than $16.3 million from 2012 to 2014, per USA Today. The legal papers claim that the singer was living in Spain with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, despite stating that she was living in the Bahamas to pay her taxes. Shakira is willing to fight, though, despite potentially facing eight years in prison.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law ..." a rep told The Sun. "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case." The representative mentioned that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer is "confident" that she will be able to prove her innocence.

Shakira's split from Piqué has also put a toll on her life, as she faces a custody battle. According to Hola!, the Colombian singer wants to move to the United States permanently and take her children with her, but the star soccer player doesn't want the children to leave Spain. It seems that moving to the United States will give Shakira the privacy she needs while she sorts out her legal problems.