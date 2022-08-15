Millie Bobby Brown Is Pursuing An Unexpected College Degree

Millie Bobby Brown has continuously surprised and defied expectations since reaching global superstardom on Netflix's "Stranger Things." The twice-Emmy-nominated actor, at age 18, became the highest-paid "Stranger Things" cast member as of Season 3, tying with David Harbour and Winona Ryder at $350,000 each episode, per Variety. Furthermore, Access Hollywood reported in July that Brown scored $10 million to return for the sequel to 2019's "Enola Holmes," making her the highest-paid actor under 20 in all of Hollywood. The accomplishment is even more impressive in light of Brown's humbler beginnings. As the young star told BBC News (via News18) once, her dad only drove her on auditions once she memorized every line because "we did not have enough money for gas."

In 2017, Brown also made the revelation that she developed her über-successful performing career whilst half-deaf. Speaking to Variety, Brown shared that although she was born partially deaf in one ear, her hearing left that ear completely over time. Despite being unable to fully hear herself speak or sing, Brown didn't let that stop her from performing. "If you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you," she told Variety at the time.

One of her generation's most unique talents, Brown recently revealed another surprising facet of her multidimensional life.