Idris Elba Passes On One Of The Biggest Roles Ever

Idris Elba just turned down one of the biggest roles in Hollywood, but he's hardly the first celebrity to walk away from what could have been a career-defining role. When an actor turns down a role, they'll usually cite scheduling conflicts or a creative difference — two of the usual tropes featured in an actor's toolkit to avoid culpability. Will Smith turned down the role of Django in Quinten Tarantino's revenge-thriller "Django Unchained" because he felt the part wasn't big enough, and Anne Hathaway skipped Judd Apatow's 2007 hit comedy "Knocked Up" because Hathaway thought the birth scene was a bit much.

Rarely though, does an actor pass up the chance to lead one of Hollywood's most iconic and long-lasting franchises, one that would guarantee millions of fans worldwide and job security for years to come. That's what Elba just did, after years of talks to play the part, and it's left us both shaken and stirred.