Eric Dane Has Unexpected Reunion With Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart
What exactly is going on with Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart? The two went their separate ways back in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, with Gayheart being the one to file for divorce while citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, the twosome, who share two daughters, issued a joint statement obtained by E! News, saying, "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us." But it doesn't seem like they've made much progress on that split since.
Back in June 2019, it was reported that the Dane and Gayheart's divorce could actually end up being dismissed by the court. Entertainment Tonight reported Gayheart was still yet to either ask for the divorce to be dismissed or submit a judgement, which led to her getting a warning that the whole thing could be thrown out.
What exactly has been going on with the two and their divorce has been kept a little more on the down low since then, but could they actually now be back on? Well, their latest Instagram uploads appear to suggest that seemingly stagnant 2018 divorce could now potentially be off the table.
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane had a 'family vacay'
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are back together! Well, on Instagram at least. Keeping us guessing about the status of their relationship once again, Gayheart confirmed on the social media site on August 15 that she and Dane had taken a joint vacation with their two daughters to France. She shared a shot of the former "Grey's Anatomy" actor pulling a goofy pose alongside their eldest daughter, Billie, writing in the caption, "This is us , family vacay." The star also shared a shot of her seemingly estranged husband on her Instagram Stories, uploading a photo of Dane and their youngest daughter, Georgia, with their arms around each other's shoulders, captioning it, "Twins."
So, does this mean Gayheart and Dane are officially back together? Not so fast. The vacation snaps came just two months after Dane was asked by Andy Cohen on "Radio Andy" if he was currently single and on any dating apps. The actor confirmed in no uncertain terms that he is in fact available, but made it clear he isn't interested in swiping right. "It's just weird. I'm from the '90s, man. I'm more of a 'How are you?' kind of person," he shared.
Looks like this is probably just some excellent co-parenting to us!