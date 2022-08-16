Eric Dane Has Unexpected Reunion With Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

What exactly is going on with Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart? The two went their separate ways back in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, with Gayheart being the one to file for divorce while citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, the twosome, who share two daughters, issued a joint statement obtained by E! News, saying, "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us." But it doesn't seem like they've made much progress on that split since.

Back in June 2019, it was reported that the Dane and Gayheart's divorce could actually end up being dismissed by the court. Entertainment Tonight reported Gayheart was still yet to either ask for the divorce to be dismissed or submit a judgement, which led to her getting a warning that the whole thing could be thrown out.

What exactly has been going on with the two and their divorce has been kept a little more on the down low since then, but could they actually now be back on? Well, their latest Instagram uploads appear to suggest that seemingly stagnant 2018 divorce could now potentially be off the table.