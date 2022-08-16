Adrienne Bailon Surprises Fans With Big Family Announcement

In 2018, Adrienne Bailon opened up about her married life to singer Israel Houghton, and discussed how they were having difficulties getting pregnant. "I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn't happened that way," she said on an episode of "The Real" at the time.

Later that year, Bailon continued to discuss the issues she faced while trying to conceive, and how it was an emotional rollercoaster ride for the 3LW singer. "I am either the most resilient human being or I am wildly delusional," she told OK! Magazine in 2018. As for how Bailon would react when finding out IVF treatment did not work, she admitted to having a good cry before picking herself back up to brainstorm baby names.

Fans had shown support for the talk show host during her pregnancy journey, and in 2020, a hopeful fan asked whether Bailon was pregnant. "No I'm not ... I just think times like this aren't for me to be in social media," she wrote on Instagram (via Life & Style). Flash forward to a few years later, and Bailon has a major family update to share.