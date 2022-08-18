Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Hesitant To Get Involved In Search For Kiely Rodni

Dog the Bounty Hunter gained widespread fame and recognition through his A&E reality television series, which followed him on bounty-hunting excursions. Although the show was canceled in 2012, per The Hollywood Reporter, Dog remained in the public consciousness thanks to a few spin-off features and specials. Those who didn't know him from television perhaps encountered him on the news when he became involved in the case of Gabby Petito's disappearance.

As reported by ABC 7, Dog got involved with the investigation in September 2021 when he began following up on tips he received. Soon after, videos of the reality star were featured on the news, participating in activities like protests outside of the home of Petito's alleged killer.

Now, some in the public are calling on Dog to take on a new case, even going as far as to supply him with tips. As People reported, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni vanished after leaving a high school party. Her phone pinged near the party's campground in the early morning hours of August 6, and she hasn't been heard from since. Many have called for Dog to use his hunting skills, but he isn't on board yet.