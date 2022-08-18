Mariah Carey's Christmas Trademark Is Sparking Unlikely Controversy

For some, Mariah Carey is as synonymous with Christmas as decorated trees and Santa Claus. The singer, who's known for hits like "Without You" and "Always Be My Baby," also achieved massive success through her 1994 holiday album, "Merry Christmas." One single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," became particularly popular ... and remains so to this day.

The anthem regularly pops to the top of the charts during the holiday season. During 2021's wintry months, Carey's song spent eight weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 and Forbes estimated that she's made a total of $72 million from the tune, noting that it rakes in about $2.5 million per Christmas in recent years.

The catchy tune even gets love outside of Christmastime, with some fans tweeting out support mid-summer: "[A]ll I want for Christmas is you ... lives in my mind RENT FREE and I don't even celebrate Christmas." With the holiday representing such an iconic and lucrative part of Carey's career, it's unsurprising that she's attempting to trademark the title "Queen of Christmas." According to CBS, Carey first filed for the trademark in March 2021. But now that her efforts have been made public, people have a lot to say.