RHODubai's Chanel Ayan Reflects On Horrific Childhood Experience

When viewers stepped inside the glamorous lives of a group of ladies living in the United Arab Emirates on "The Real Housewives of Dubai," they were introduced to a cast that included a familiar face in "Ladies of London" star Caroline Stanbury and a number of reality show newbies, including Chanel Ayan, who can boast being "Dubai's first Black supermodel," according to Women's Wear Daily.

Ayan was born in Kenya and has Ethiopian and Somali roots, per Bravo. When she was 18, she began living in Brazil while attempting to break into the fashion world, according to Cosmopolitan Middle East. It's there that she met her American husband, Chris, who describes himself as an entrepreneur on Instagram. The couple eventually settled in Dubai, and a new Bravolebrity was born.

Per WWD, Ayan has scored modeling campaigns with some major fashion labels, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton. "My style is as big as my personality: outrageous," she said of what she brings to the table on "RHODubai." Ayan and her co-star Lesa Milan also told Entertainment Tonight that they hope to dispel misconceptions viewers might have about what life is like for Dubai's female residents. "I'm actually proud to be living there," said Ayan. But, before she moved to her current home, she endured a tremendous amount of pain and suffering in her homeland.