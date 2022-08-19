Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Get Emotional Over Richard Engel's Tragic Loss

Richard Engel, a correspondent for NBC News, recently shared the tragic news that his 6-year-old son, Henry, had passed away just before his seventh birthday. Engel tweeted, "Our beloved son Henry passed away." He added, "We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more."

Henry was previously diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Rett syndrome, according to NBC News, which affects about 1 in 10,000 people and is more common in girls. According to Mayo Clinic, Rett syndrome affects the way that the human brain develops and negatively impacts a person's motor skills. It can also cause problems with communication and coordination. Unfortunately, at this time, there is no cure or treatment for the disorder, although potential treatments are currently being researched and studied.

Engel has been keeping fans updated on Henry's journey ever since he was diagnosed with the disorder in 2017. In May, he tweeted that his son's health had "taken a turn for the worse" and explained that Henry was in the hospital for six weeks. Many are now mourning the tragic death of Engel's son, including NBC's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.