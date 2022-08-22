Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Is Growing Up Fast

Fans of beloved pop star and former No Doubt frontwoman, Gwen Stefani threw their confetti high in the air for her son Zuma's special day! If you didn't know, Stefani married Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and guitarist of British rock band Bush in 2002, per People. Before the couple finalized their divorce in 2016, Stefani and Rossdale had three sons together – Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. They gave birth to their middle child, Zuma, in August 2008.

Speaking about motherhood in a 2021 appearance on DJ Khaled's podcast, "The First One," (via Today), Stefani revealed, "I don't take it lightly and I'm so grateful that I have them, and I got to have three boys. I don't know why God chose me to be surrounded by boys my whole life, but here I am just surrounded by them, and I just feel really blessed. It's really fun." She also revealed the stresses of maintaining her career and raising her boys, saying, "I think it's really hard to do it all, and impossible to do. And every single day ... I feel guilty."

Stefani showed off her excitement for her teenage son Zuma's August birthday with some throwback photos that'll certainly throw millennials for a loop. After all, it's hard to believe her hit "Hollaback Girl" was born before Zuma.