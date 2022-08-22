The Majority Of Fans Agree That This Was The Most Impactful Death In Hollywood

According to a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift, 40.17% of 595 respondents (239) said the death of Robin Williams had impacted them the most. Williams was followed by NBA legend Kobe Bryant with 19.50% (116) of the vote. Betty White trailed behind in third place with 17.82% (106), with many saying they miss her witty humor. Moreover, 9.75% (58) said they miss "Black Panther's" Chadwick Boseman, while 7.39% (44) said Paul Walker. Bob Saget rounded out the poll with 5.38% (32) of the vote.

As many fans can recall, Robin died back in 2014 at the age of 63. His wife, Susan Schneider Williams, told The Guardian that he dealt with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia before his death. She also said that the Robin that everyone grew to love on the big screen was not the same star that she loved at home. "Robin and I loved to go to museums together," she said. "He was a big history buff, so he would bring the history and I would bring the art side and we would double our fun." Susan also noted that "People tend to assume that the guy he was on stage was the guy he was at home," affirming that she "would never marry somebody like that."

That said, there is no doubt that fans miss all the celebs on this list, as these late stars have made an impact with their art — one way or another.