Gabby Petito's Dad Reacts To Sad Update In Kiely Rodni Case

Back in 2021, the country was fixated on the search and rescue of Gabby Petito, and unfortunately, the news of her death, too. Fans and followers were obsessed with truth behind Petito's tragic story, but it was her cause of death that rocked the nation. TMZ reported that Petito's was strangled to death, according to the coroner, and it was her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who killed her. He made an absolutely bone-chilling confession that many of people still can't get over today. Detailing an "unexpected tragedy," Laundrie wrote (via WFLA), "I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted but I see now all the mistakes I made."

Unfortunately, another missing persons case has gripped the nation and, just like Petito, it involves a young woman who had gone missing for several weeks. CNN says that 16-year-old Kiely Rodni from California is "more than likely" dead after her body was found submerged in a vehicle. Her mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told ABC News that she knew something was wrong the last time she texted her. Rodni was at a party with teens at a campground when she vanished. Rodni-Nieman said, "I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'OK, mom, I love you, too. She never came home."

Because this story hits so close to home, Petito's father had something to say about it.