How Jennifer Lopez Really Feels About Her Lavish Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's love life has always remained a burning hot topic, but her relationship with actor Ben Affleck was an especially popular talking point — even when they weren't together any longer.

Fans were relieved when the couple reunited last year. As reported by TMZ, the pair purchased a luxurious mansion worth $50 million in March. The following month, Lopez announced that she and Affleck were engaged again in her newsletter (via CNN). "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" the "If You Had My Love" singer wrote. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed." The two wasted no time and got married in Las Vegas in July. Once again, Lopez exclusively shared the details with fans via her official newsletter. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she said (via Variety).

This wasn't enough for the high-profile couple, however, as Lopez and Affleck celebrated their love for one another with another wedding that was spent with close friends and family. But how did Lopez really feel about their lavish Georgia nuptials?