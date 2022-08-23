How Jennifer Lopez Really Feels About Her Lavish Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's love life has always remained a burning hot topic, but her relationship with actor Ben Affleck was an especially popular talking point — even when they weren't together any longer.
Fans were relieved when the couple reunited last year. As reported by TMZ, the pair purchased a luxurious mansion worth $50 million in March. The following month, Lopez announced that she and Affleck were engaged again in her newsletter (via CNN). "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" the "If You Had My Love" singer wrote. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed." The two wasted no time and got married in Las Vegas in July. Once again, Lopez exclusively shared the details with fans via her official newsletter. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she said (via Variety).
This wasn't enough for the high-profile couple, however, as Lopez and Affleck celebrated their love for one another with another wedding that was spent with close friends and family. But how did Lopez really feel about their lavish Georgia nuptials?
Sources say Jennifer Lopez thought her wedding was 'perfect'
On August 20, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honored their marriage with a second wedding. After trying the knot in Las Vegas, the actors held another ceremony at Affleck's $8 million estate in Georgia for family and friends to attend, according to Hello. "We're making our union truly official," Affleck told guests, per Extra, stating they are honoring "the love that we hold for one another."
More sources have spilled the beans surrounding their big day and it appears Lopez and Affleck were always meant to be. "It was a dream for her," an inside source told People, adding that the "Jenny From The Block" singer "loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special." If there was one word Lopez would describe her big day, it would be "perfect." The source also mentioned that she "feels extremely happy being married to Ben" and continues to reference him as her husband.
In snapshots obtained by the Daily Mail, Lopez stunned in a white wedding dress that featured a long veil and train. As noted by the outlet, the gorgeous ensemble was made by designer Ralph Lauren. For the occasion, Affleck also looked smart in a matching black and white tuxedo.