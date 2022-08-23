Angelina Jolie Proves She's Still Tight With Her Kids Amid Brad Pitt Drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a custody battle for a long time, and it has only gotten more dramatic by the day. The "Maleficent" actor recently requested for FBI documents about a 2016 plane incident, per CNN, accusing her ex-husband of getting violent and abusive with her and their children while drunk. In 2016, the FBI looked into the situation and didn't press any charges. Sources believe that Jolie bringing up the past case is in an effort to prolong the custody battle.

"It appears that Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody," an insider told Page Six on August 6. "And there are some who say that she won't rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody."

But it seems that Pitt isn't letting the squabble with his ex-wife affect him and his life. According to a source, he's focusing on having fun promoting "Bullet Train," per People. The insider mentioned that he occasionally has dinner with his children when they're all in Los Angeles, saying, "Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them." And it looks like Jolie also has a good relationship with the children amid the custody battle.