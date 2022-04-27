Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Battle Is Reportedly Far From Over

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship began with controversy. The pair filmed "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. However, Jolie later admitted that her connection with Pitt first sparked while filming that movie. In 2005, Pitt and Aniston called it quits, and the "Ocean's 11" star moved on with Jolie. Of course, the relationship drama sparked one of the biggest debates in Hollywood ... Team Jolie or Team Aniston?

Pitt and Jolie's relationship seemed rock-solid for a while, and in 2006, Pitt legally adopted Jolie's children, Maddox and Zahara. The same year, they announced that were expecting their first child together, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. In 2008, they welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox. The pair tied the knot in 2014 at a ceremony at the family's French estate, Château Miraval, and the children all took part in the ceremony. "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter," Pitt and Jolie told People at the time. "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family."

Things went south in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce after just two years of marriage. Like many other high-profile couples, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences," per Us Weekly. Since the divorce, the couple has been in the midst of a bitter custody battle that shows no signs of stopping all these years later.