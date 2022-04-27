Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Battle Is Reportedly Far From Over
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship began with controversy. The pair filmed "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. However, Jolie later admitted that her connection with Pitt first sparked while filming that movie. In 2005, Pitt and Aniston called it quits, and the "Ocean's 11" star moved on with Jolie. Of course, the relationship drama sparked one of the biggest debates in Hollywood ... Team Jolie or Team Aniston?
Pitt and Jolie's relationship seemed rock-solid for a while, and in 2006, Pitt legally adopted Jolie's children, Maddox and Zahara. The same year, they announced that were expecting their first child together, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. In 2008, they welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox. The pair tied the knot in 2014 at a ceremony at the family's French estate, Château Miraval, and the children all took part in the ceremony. "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter," Pitt and Jolie told People at the time. "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family."
Things went south in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce after just two years of marriage. Like many other high-profile couples, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences," per Us Weekly. Since the divorce, the couple has been in the midst of a bitter custody battle that shows no signs of stopping all these years later.
Angelina Jolie doesn't want Brad Pitt to have custody
The custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be moving at a snail's pace. A source close to the situation tells Us Weekly that Pitt "has been lamenting to pals" about the courtroom drama, and he thinks that Jolie "will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18." The couple shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — although Maddox and Pax are already over 18. The insider also dished that "Brad will not give up the fight," but Jolie hopes that by the time her kids turn 18, they "will want nothing to do with" their father.
The drama between the former pair has been going on for quite some time, and it shows no signs of stopping. In 2021, a judge agreed to give Pitt joint custody, and it seemed as if there was a light at the end of the tunnel. "Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this," a source told Page Six. But, the ruling didn't last very long. According to The Guardian, Jolie filed an appeal to have Judge John Ouderkirk disqualified in the case because of "his recent professional relationships with Pitt's counsel," and she won. Pitt later petitioned for the California Supreme Court to review the ruling (via USA Today), but the court ended up denying Pitt of his wishes.