The Transformation Of Shiloh-Jolie Pitt From 0 To 15

Growing up in the spotlight isn't easy. That's a universally accepted truth the Jolie-Pitt kids know all too well. They've been in their parents' shadows since day one, and despite their attempts at anonymity, have been a constant source of curiosity.

None of the six kids have been more subject to speculation than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh is the first biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, born after they adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, but before the birth of twins Vivienne and Knox. Always standing out from the rest, she has a unique sense of style and is often seen sporting a T-shirt and cargo pants combo over dresses and heels. She also reportedly enjoys helping her mom with her humanitarian work, per People.

If you follow any Jolie-Pitt news, you already know that, as of 2021, Shiloh has been in the news way more than usual. She's been photographed attending industry events with her mom, and these days she looks a lot different from the little kid in cargo pants she once was. Her transformation has been impressive; below, we break down all of Shiloh's looks and changes from early childhood to her teen years.