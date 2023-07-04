Angelina Jolie Claimed She And Brad Pitt Were Only Friends Until Jennifer Aniston Split

There were rumors swirling for months that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were hooking up despite him still being married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. However, Angelina Jolie has always maintained that things were strictly platonic between them until Pitt split from Aniston.

Per Glamour, Pitt and Aniston had been married for four years when he met Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the summer of 2004. Passion and sparks immediately flew — both on and off set — along with rumor and speculation. Just months later, Pitt and Aniston announced they were over, and Aniston filed for divorce in March 2005.

Watching your ex move on with their new squeeze is bad enough if you're all nobodies. So you can only imagine how painful and torturous it must be when it's plastered all over supermarket checkouts, television stations, and newsstands — as was Pitt and Jolie's relationship. The new two were snapped, strolling on a deserted Kenyan beach with Maddox Jolie-Pitt in April. Then, in July, they were frolicking all over W magazine in a 60-page "Domestic Bliss" spread, playing happy families with an army of mini-Brangelinas. Pitt had developed the idea for the shoot way before he and Jolie went public with their romance. It's easy to see why Aniston remarked to Vanity Fair that Pitt lacked a "sensitivity chip." It's also easy to see why eyes rolled when Angelina Jolie claimed she and Brad Pitt were only friends until after his Jennifer Aniston split.