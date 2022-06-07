Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Relationship Continues To Get Messier And Messier

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once known as America's foremost supercouple. While acting as husband and wife in the iconic 2005 film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Pitt and Jolie fell in love, and shortly thereafter began a relationship. This relationship, which would come to be known as known as "Brangelina," would proceed to dominate the media. At the height of its spotlight in 2006, it became so intense that some said it had "reached the point of insanity," according to The Age.

Together, they share six children, two of whom — already adopted by Jolie — were adopted by Pitt after he and Jolie became official, one of whom was adopted after they became a couple, and three of whom are theirs biologically. They then made their relationship official in 2014, marrying in a private ceremony in the French countryside.

However, the dominant power couple would separate only two years later, much to the surprise of the American media and people. They later officially divorced in 2019. Now, however, despite Pitt and Jolie's relative silence the past few years, the story between them appears to have gotten even messier, with Pitt now publicly slamming his ex-wife for apparently going behind his back in a business they have controlling stakes in.