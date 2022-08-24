The Emotional Way Ben Affleck Reportedly Honored Jennifer Lopez's Kids In His Wedding Speech

If there are two people more publicly and outwardly in love than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, we have yet to see them. So, of course, Affleck got all kinds of emotional at the couple's second wedding (because just one ceremony will not do) in his speech dedicated to his new wife.

The pair's first and official wedding in July was, famously, a surprise elopement in Las Vegas with all the normies, as Lopez announced in her newsletter, On the JLo. "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Lopez wrote of the ceremony. Be that as it may, the two were not about to forego the big, splashy event everyone expected their wedding to be in the first place. Their second wedding took place in Georgia, according to People, and was attended by friends and family, including the likes of Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. Only this time, it was Affleck's turn to get sentimental.