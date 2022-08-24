The Emotional Way Ben Affleck Reportedly Honored Jennifer Lopez's Kids In His Wedding Speech
If there are two people more publicly and outwardly in love than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, we have yet to see them. So, of course, Affleck got all kinds of emotional at the couple's second wedding (because just one ceremony will not do) in his speech dedicated to his new wife.
The pair's first and official wedding in July was, famously, a surprise elopement in Las Vegas with all the normies, as Lopez announced in her newsletter, On the JLo. "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Lopez wrote of the ceremony. Be that as it may, the two were not about to forego the big, splashy event everyone expected their wedding to be in the first place. Their second wedding took place in Georgia, according to People, and was attended by friends and family, including the likes of Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. Only this time, it was Affleck's turn to get sentimental.
Ben Affleck got emotional about Jennifer Lopez's kids
Everyone who's ever seen a movie knows that Ben Affleck knows how to deliver a line, and insiders described his August wedding day speech to Jennifer Lopez as "impassioned," according to Us Weekly. Declaring his love for Lopez as well as her children, Affleck, "said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn't get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason," the insider reported. If Affleck and Lopez hadn't called off their first engagement nearly 20 years ago, they would not have married other people and had the children they have today.
It's no secret that Affleck and Lopez have kept their kids close throughout their renewed romance. Not only were the couple's combined five children present for both ceremonies, they even accompanied the newlyweds on their Parisian honeymoon. For the glam second ceremony in Georgia, Lopez's twins Emme and Max matched their new step-siblings, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, in matching white outfits, per photos published in Page Six.
They're all family-goals, basically.