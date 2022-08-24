Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Has Disappointing News For Fans

Kelli Giddish is widely-known for her role as Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC hit series "Law & Order: SVU." Giddish first starred on the crime show back in 2011 and instantly became a fan favorite. And, luckily for the Georgia native, she's had the opportunity to be a part of the franchise's legacy for over a decade.

While "Law & Order: SVU" primarily deals with solving sexually related crimes, the series also focuses on the character's personal life as well. According to Today, Detective Rollins overcame a lot of adversities in her life, from struggling with gambling to surviving a near-fatal injury while on the job. "That's something I enjoy playing," Giddish told Smashing Interviews. "It would be pretty boring if everything was easy-breezy." The actor also explained why she prefers to play a role where the odds are stacked against her. "I like going from a place where you have to crawl your way back up, you know? Being on top is not the fun part."

While Giddish feels like the glue that holds "Law & Order: SVU" together, she just dropped a bombshell announcement and chances are fans aren't going to be happy about it.