DWTS Pros Sasha Farber And Emma Slater Have Heartbreaking Marriage Update

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have a long history together. The pro dancers met on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2009, when they developed a close friendship. "#Tb to when we were just best friends," Slater captioned a January 2016 Instagram selfie that showed them looking all baby-faced. But that deep bond turned into something more about two years later, according to Us Weekly. They balanced work and a personal relationship until 2014, when the British and Russian natives parted ways.

Despite their split, Slater and Farber managed to maintain a healthy professional relationship. "It goes through moments, but I think the world of Sasha. I really do," Slater told Glamour in December 2014. After breaking up, they jumped right back into friendship mode. "I'm always going to be his best friend. I feel like his best friend right now," she added. Their bond was so tight that Slater and Farber even continued to share the same roof. "We're family. He's the only family I have in America, and we still love each other. For now, living together is just totally fine," she explained.

The breakup didn't last, though. By 2015, they were back together, Us Weekly noted. A year later, Farber proposed in grand style on "DWTS" — with the help of Tom Bergeron and all, People reported in October 2016. "Sasha, I always thought you had the potential to host," he said. In March 2018, Slater and Farber tied the knot. Their marriage, however, has come to an end.