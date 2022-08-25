Shania Twain's Latest Red Carpet Appearance Calls Back One Of Her Iconic Looks

It's not just Shania Twain's music that has kept us talking all these years. In addition to her show-stopping performances and back-to-back hits, the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer has made an indelible mark on the fashion world.

During a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harry Styles told the outlet backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai that the country star made an impression on him in many ways. "I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain," he admitted. "Yeah, I think she's amazing." While sharing his favorite fashion moments in country music with MTV in 2020, Orville Peck mentioned Twain's legendary leopard-print ensemble from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" video. The iconic costume consisted of a bra top, trousers, heels, a hooded garment and long gloves with matching prints. "I think that was a big moment worldwide, culturally," he said. "She'll forever be associated with leopard print, which I think is so cool as a country artist."

Peck added that Twain has many other iconic looks and had a huge involvement with her costumes over the years. While reminiscing over her many head-turning looks with Vogue, Twain confessed that she "latched" onto that particular animal print and made it her trademark. Now, more than 20 years later, it seems leopard print is still the Grammy award-winner's thing. For her most recent award show appearance, the star had fans feeling nostalgic.