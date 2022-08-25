Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why Her Playboy Experience Was Different From Other Playmates

Jenny McCarthy's first Playboy shoot scored her the Playboy Playmate of the Month title in 1993, per HuffPost. A year later, she posed on the cover as she was crowned Playboy's Playmate of the Year. In 2011, McCarthy proved age is just a number when she dared to bare all again at 39, and she was thrilled with the results. "The pictures are really gorgeous and classy. They could be out of W magazine," she told People.

McCarthy campaigned to model for the last issue when it was announced in 2016 that Playboy would no longer feature naked women. "I would be totally willing to take it all off one more time. Just to say I'll be in the last one," the then-44-year-old admitted on her SiriusXM talk show "Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy" (via Yahoo!). She vowed to mark the end of the Playboy era in her own unique way. "In solidarity, I will be wearing my panties at half-mast," McCarthy said.

Since Hugh Hefner's death in 2017, several Playmates have made disturbing allegations against the magazine founder. Holly Madison talked about her "traumatic" experiences in the Playboy mansion during her podcast "Girls Next Level." She described sex with Hefner as "hell" and claimed all of the models dreaded participating in the group sex sessions he demanded. Madison said they viewed having intercourse with the octogenarian as a "chore." The disturbing revelations about Hefner shocked McCarthy, who shared why her Playboy experience differed from other Playmates.