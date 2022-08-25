Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why Her Playboy Experience Was Different From Other Playmates
Jenny McCarthy's first Playboy shoot scored her the Playboy Playmate of the Month title in 1993, per HuffPost. A year later, she posed on the cover as she was crowned Playboy's Playmate of the Year. In 2011, McCarthy proved age is just a number when she dared to bare all again at 39, and she was thrilled with the results. "The pictures are really gorgeous and classy. They could be out of W magazine," she told People.
McCarthy campaigned to model for the last issue when it was announced in 2016 that Playboy would no longer feature naked women. "I would be totally willing to take it all off one more time. Just to say I'll be in the last one," the then-44-year-old admitted on her SiriusXM talk show "Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy" (via Yahoo!). She vowed to mark the end of the Playboy era in her own unique way. "In solidarity, I will be wearing my panties at half-mast," McCarthy said.
Since Hugh Hefner's death in 2017, several Playmates have made disturbing allegations against the magazine founder. Holly Madison talked about her "traumatic" experiences in the Playboy mansion during her podcast "Girls Next Level." She described sex with Hefner as "hell" and claimed all of the models dreaded participating in the group sex sessions he demanded. Madison said they viewed having intercourse with the octogenarian as a "chore." The disturbing revelations about Hefner shocked McCarthy, who shared why her Playboy experience differed from other Playmates.
Jenny McCarthy compared the Playboy mansion to Catholic school
Jenny McCarthy has had her share of controversial moments. Still, she'd have a ways to go to beat Hugh Hefner in the problematic category. Holly Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001-2008, released her memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," shortly before his death. She compared living at the mansion to being in "a cult."
Madison revealed Hefner had a "recruiter" who would groom and secure fresh "meat" for him. "Daddy, do you want to get the new girl?" Madison recalled the woman asking before Hefner had sex with her the first time. Madison's tell-all opened the floodgate for others to share their disturbing stories and experiences. The recent documentary "Secrets of Playboy" was the final blow to Hefner's reputation. McCarthy disclosed that she'd been asked to host the A&E documentary, but turned the offer down and refused to even appear in it.
In an interview for "#NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast" (via New York Post), McCarthy said when she was at the Playboy mansion, Hefner was hitched to Kimberly Conrad, and it was "almost like Catholic school." She said that "[her] heart broke" for the women who'd come forward with dark and disturbing revelations. However, she insisted her interactions with Hefner were vastly different. "I didn't have the same experiences, so I wasn't going to sign up for a paycheck and be salacious when I didn't experience those things," McCarthy explained.