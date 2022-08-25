The Tragic Death Of Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Joe E. Tata

Joe E. Tata was born in the Bronx, New York, on September 13, 1936, according to IMDb. The son of a vaudeville performer, Tata established himself as a screen star thanks to roles in "The Time Tunnel," "Batman," and "Hollywood Wives," not to mention his work on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

While opening up in 2011 about his earlier role as a villainous "goon" on the '60s "Batman" series, according to The Morton Report, Tata recalled, "I had such a good time working with the cast and crew of 'Batman' as well as the guest stars." He added, "Some weeks I'd go to the studio lot and just hang around. It was as if I were a part of the company, which was a nice feeling."

As for Tata's work on "Beverly Hills, 90210," he talked to the Associated Press (via Today) in 2008 about returning to play the character for the newer version of the hit show, saying, "The coin's in the air for me. I guess it comes under the heading of magic test: Let's see if the audience still remembers me." We're sure fans will never forget!

Our condolences go out to Tata's family, friends, and fans.