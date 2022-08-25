The Tragic Death Of Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Joe E. Tata
Joe E. Tata, popular actor who was known for his role as the Peach Pit owner Nat on "Beverly Hills, 90210," died at 85, as TMZ reported on August 25. Tata leaves behind a daughter, Kelly, per IMDb, who he shared with his ex-wife, Susan Levy.
TMZ did not state the cause of death, but Kelly revealed via GoFundMe page her dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018. She wrote in a July update about their visits, "Truthfully, he's less and less talkative, but still recognizes me, between naps."
As news of Tata's death reached the public, his fans have been looking back at his most memorable role and are reflecting on what the actor had to say about his lengthy career.
Joe E. Tata won't soon be forgotten by fans
Joe E. Tata was born in the Bronx, New York, on September 13, 1936, according to IMDb. The son of a vaudeville performer, Tata established himself as a screen star thanks to roles in "The Time Tunnel," "Batman," and "Hollywood Wives," not to mention his work on "Beverly Hills, 90210."
While opening up in 2011 about his earlier role as a villainous "goon" on the '60s "Batman" series, according to The Morton Report, Tata recalled, "I had such a good time working with the cast and crew of 'Batman' as well as the guest stars." He added, "Some weeks I'd go to the studio lot and just hang around. It was as if I were a part of the company, which was a nice feeling."
As for Tata's work on "Beverly Hills, 90210," he talked to the Associated Press (via Today) in 2008 about returning to play the character for the newer version of the hit show, saying, "The coin's in the air for me. I guess it comes under the heading of magic test: Let's see if the audience still remembers me." We're sure fans will never forget!
Our condolences go out to Tata's family, friends, and fans.