It's No Surprise Who Fans Say Is Their Favorite Stranger Things Star

"Stranger Things" fans are a passionate bunch who care deeply about their favorite characters, and many of them aren't content simply re-watching the Netflix series over and over again. Instead, they flood social media with "Stranger Things" memes, dress up like El and the gang, and dissect scenes like a Soviet gulag scientist with a demogorgon specimen.

Fans have created a Change.org petition to resurrect one of their favorite deceased characters, and they've successfully resurrected the 1985 Kate Bush song "Running Up That Hill" as a hit. After it was featured in the show, it became the top-streaming song in the world, per CBS News. The show's most loyal viewers are so vocal that the cast can't help but notice them. "This fanbase is very funny, and I've noticed that since day one," Season 4 newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower told ET Canada. "I've got memes of Vecna arriving at the Met Gala, which I thought was just brilliant." And when actor Joseph Quinn got to hear a fan express their love of his character, Eddie Munson, firsthand at London Comic Con, he wiped away tears.

By closely following the lives of the "Stranger Things" cast, many hardcore fans have found a star that they connect to and care about most, but in a Nicki Swift survey of viewers, one actor took the biggest slice of the Surfer Boy pizza.