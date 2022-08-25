New Kids On The Block Star Jonathan Knight Has Big Relationship News To Share

Jonathan Knight has had a busy year. He first shot to stardom in the '80s with his band "The New Kids on the Block," but their large-scale success continues to draw crowds to this day. The group spent summer traveling across America for the "New Kids' 2022 Mixtape Tour," and that wasn't even Knight's only commitment.

The singer is also the star of HGTV's "Farmhouse Fixer," and Knight spent much of his time rushing between shows and shoots for the series' second season. "I basically had to be in both places at the same time," he told People. "I think [during] the whole tour, I maybe had three days off."

Despite the hectic schedule, Knight has still managed to make time for his longtime partner, Harley Rodriguez. As recapped by Entertainment Tonight, the pair has been dating since 2008 and got engaged in 2016. However, we hadn't heard any updates about a wedding until now.