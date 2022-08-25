The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Reveals The Reason John Hersey Broke Up With Her

Katie Thurston is not holding back her feelings about her ex-boyfriend John Hershey following the end of their brief relationship. During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off The Vine" podcast, Thurston revealed that they had privately broken up before. "We actually broke up twice, the first time no one knew about," Thurston said. "And maybe a week or two we worked through it and decided to get back together."

The Bachelor Nation star then went on to detail the final straw that led to the pair's separation. "To this day will always piss me off, he said, 'I just need someone who can enjoy my passions and who wants to watch me surf and maybe learn surfing with me,'" Thurston recounted. The Washington native continued by refuting her exes' alleged remarks, by insisting that she made every attempt to please her ex, and even participating in activities like skydiving – which she did three times. "All these things to partake in his passions. And somehow that was completely ignored. I knew at that point nothing I did was ever going to be good enough," she added.

And while it seems as if Thurston and Hershey's romantic venture has ended, the pair appears to still have a platonic relationship. Days after announcing their separation, (per Page Six), the couple were spotted together at the San Diego County Fair, smiling in a number of photos shared to Instagram.