Gwen Stefani's New Selfies Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Gwen Stefani is consistently proving that her looks are as timeless as her songs. The 52-year-old singer continues to serve up hits and looks, releasing her own makeup line in early 2022. The launch is the culmination of her long standing love-affair with makeup artistry, according to Forbes' coverage of GXVE Beauty. "Everyone should have the ability to enjoy bold, clean makeup and feel great about themselves," Stefani told the outlet.
The singer isn't just sharing her beauty secrets, however. She's also returned to the set of "The Voice," taking on the role of coach and helping up-and-coming artists hone in on their talents. As recapped by NBC, Stefani has previously appeared on five seasons of the series, and "The Voice" Season 22 will mark her comeback.
She recently combined her passions for makeup and performance by posting some stunning selfies to her Instagram page. Stefani was in full glam while doing press for "The Voice," and fans are going b-a-n-a-n-a-s.
Gwen Stefani stunned while doing press work
Gwen Stefani just treated her Instagram and Twitter followers to two flawless selfies. In her caption, she gave some context as to why she was so glam. "Doing press for @nbcthevoice is almost as fun as shooting the show," she wrote. She expressed her excitement about the upcoming season and was sure to shout out the GXVE Beauty products her makeup artist used.
Fans were quick to hype up the look. "You do not age," said one commenter. The same sentiment was shared on Twitter: "How is she human!? #vampire." Others expressed their admiration with a little humor, with one user sharing an image of Stefani's husband and fellow "Voice" coach, Blake Shelton, having to catch his breath with an oxygen mask.
This season of "The Voice" will mark the first time that Shelton and Stefani compete since becoming a married couple. Shelton doesn't seem to look at Stefani as a rival, however. In an interview with People, he couldn't help but express his own appreciation. "I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to [her] at some point in their life," he said. "She's just a magical person."