Gwen Stefani's New Selfies Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Gwen Stefani is consistently proving that her looks are as timeless as her songs. The 52-year-old singer continues to serve up hits and looks, releasing her own makeup line in early 2022. The launch is the culmination of her long standing love-affair with makeup artistry, according to Forbes' coverage of GXVE Beauty. "Everyone should have the ability to enjoy bold, clean makeup and feel great about themselves," Stefani told the outlet.

The singer isn't just sharing her beauty secrets, however. She's also returned to the set of "The Voice," taking on the role of coach and helping up-and-coming artists hone in on their talents. As recapped by NBC, Stefani has previously appeared on five seasons of the series, and "The Voice" Season 22 will mark her comeback.

She recently combined her passions for makeup and performance by posting some stunning selfies to her Instagram page. Stefani was in full glam while doing press for "The Voice," and fans are going b-a-n-a-n-a-s.