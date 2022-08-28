The Online Feud Between Maren Morris And Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Is Getting Messy
Trigger warning: The following article contains language and allegations of transphobia.
In case you missed it — earlier this week Brittany Aldean, the wife of country singer Jason Aldean, took to Instagram to share a quick makeup reveal video. While social media fans are used to Brittany's stunning looks, her caption had some followers doing a double take. "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she wrote alongside her post. While some fans praised the remarks – which many deemed transphobic – others chastised Brittany for spreading vitriol.
After country singer Cassadee Pope caught wind of Brittany's comments, she didn't hesitate to shame the former Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader on Twitter. "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice." It didn't take long for singer-songwriter Maren Morris to chime in, and she didn't mince words when responding to Brittany's transphobic comments.
Maren Morris wasn't here for Brittany's comments
Maren Morris' response to Brittany Aldean's comments can be summed up in two words: direct and scathing. Responding directly to Cassadee Pope's tweet, the country crooner referred to Jason Aldean as a "scumbag" and suggested that she ought to sell her clip-ins and keep her mouth shut. What's more — the Grammy-award winner had followers doing a double take when she dubbed Aldean "Insurrection Barbie."
Of course, it didn't end there. Morris' comments sparked a messy back and forth between the singer and Brittany's friend, political commentator Candace Owens. "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records," Owens wrote. Morris, unscathed by the slight, shot right back: "Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now. Also, why do y'all always go to 'castration' and 'pedophiles' to try and shut an argument down?"
Eventually, Brittany jumped right back into the thick of it. According to People, the beauty blogger posted an ugly response to Pope's tweet on her Instagram Story, decrying gender mutualization under the guise of love, and declaring it "one of the worst evils." She added, "Parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're wiling [sic] to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions."