The Head-Turning Reason Sydney Sweeney Is Facing Political Backlash From Fans

Sydney Sweeney is known for her starring role as Cassie Howard in "Euphoria," but now the actor is drawing attention for an instance that occurred in real-life. On August 27, the Washington native revealed that she threw her mother a surprise 60th birthday party. "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown," Sweeney wrote on Instagram, alongside images from the affair. The party contained everything from mechanical bull rides to line dancing and even a live band.

However, the celebration was criticized by fans, who noticed that one guest was wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" t-shirt. Others also noted that Sweeney's brother, Trent Sweeney, shared images which showed partygoers wearing red hats that read "Make Sixty Great Again" — an apparent play on Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again ” slogan.

"Kinda funny how Sydney Sweeney carefully curated her IG post so that none of the MAGA-inspired hats were seen and then her dimwitted brother's post blew it all up," one fan tweeted. Now, Sweeney has responded to the controversy amid ongoing backlash online.