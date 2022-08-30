Gwen Stefani's First Love Isn't What You'd Expect

Gwen Stefani took over the airwaves in the '90s by singing about a lost love. "When I went through all my personal tragedies in the past ... music was the thing that was like my savior," she told WWD. But the "Don't Speak" singer doesn't need saving these days — her cup is overflowing with love. One of those loves is, of course, Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton. Their unlikely relationship allowed Stefani to indulge her love of making music alongside the love of her life, and she cried when Shelton asked her to record the country song "Happy Anywhere" with him. "It was such an honor to be asked on a different genre, and with someone that I respect and love so much," she told Wonderland.

Stefani's three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — are also on the receiving end of the "Hella Good" hitmaker's love and the boys found themselves getting double the doting when Shelton entered the picture. "I can't imagine my life without these kids now," the happy stepdad told KFROG's "The Ride with Kimo & Heather."

Through all of her ups and downs, an appreciation for style has been a constant in Stefani's life. She revisited some of her most beloved looks in the 2021 music video for "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," telling Vogue, "It's incredible how those outfits have stood the test of time." But before the men and the boys and the clothing and the noise, there was only one apple of Stefani's eye.