Experts Believe They've Uncovered The Sad Reason Michael Jackson's Death Was Inevitable

Despite the differences we might all have, the world came together to mourn the tragic death of Michael Jackson in June 2009. The King of Pop somehow transcended the issues that divide us with his amazing ability to relate to, and be adopted by, different cultures all over the world. Dr. Conrad Murray — his personal physician at the time — took the brunt of the blame for the pop star's demise. A California jury found him guilty of improperly administering Propofol, the drug that killed Jackson, and he served nearly two years of a four-year prison sentence as a result. "It was not a big deal; he had been using it for decades," Murray claimed (via the New York Post), noting that Jackson "was able to push the propofol himself, and the doctors allowed him to do it, and that was OK."

Now, a new documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson," is threatening to blow the lid off Jackson's tragic end. Orlando Martinez, the LAPD detective assigned to Jackson's death, said in the doc that things were a lot more "complicated" than they initially appeared, and the "Thriller" singer's "inevitable" death was years in the making.