Kandi Burruss Makes Her Feelings About Phaedra Parks' Potential RHOA Return Perfectly Clear

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss has opened up to People in August about her future on the hit reality television series, and that includes her feelings on the possibility that Phaedra Parks could return to the series following the former friends' notorious feud. For a quick recap, Burruss and Parks, who were once best friends, but had a falling out by the Season 9 reunion episode of the series in 2017, as E! News reported.

Previously, as also reported by People, Burruss said that she would exit "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" if Parks were to return to the Bravo series, and it doesn't seem that the two women have made amends with each other behind the scenes since. Notably, however, Burruss was slightly kinder when speaking of Parks than when she was quoted on "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" as saying, "I just don't think she and I need to interact."

So has Burruss' feelings changed? Well, let's just say she didn't mince words on the topic...