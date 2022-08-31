Ben Stiller's Relationship With Christine Taylor Appears Stronger Than Ever
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor beat the odds to become one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. When the two actors first got acquainted, they were working on a television pilot that viewers would never get to see. "When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" Stiller told ET in 2007.
Fans would later get to watch the couple fall in love on film, although their characters' relationship in the comedy "Zoolander" wasn't exactly an epic romance on par with the likes of that of former real-life couple Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook." But unlike Gosling and Adams, Stiller and Taylor made it to the altar. As fans may recall, they got hitched in Hawaii in 2000. They went on to have two children together, Ella and Quinlin, before announcing their shocking separation in 2017. "It gets hard — he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she's been very focused on being a mom," an insider told People at the time. The source stressed that the exes would remain amicable, and two years later, they attended the Emmy Awards together, per ET. By that time, Stiller and Taylor still had not made their divorce official.
However, it would take a global pandemic to make the couple realize that they didn't want to divorce at all, per Esquire. A source told People that they reached this conclusion in 2020, and two years later, the "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" co-stars are still going strong.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attended the U.S. Open together
In an interview with Esquire, Ben Stiller recalled how he and Christine Taylor reconciled. When lockdowns were being instituted across the country, they decided to live together with their children. "Over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller stated. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that." He went on to add, "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic." But while being stuck in one space with each other brought about their reconciliation, the couple is fully taking advantage of being able to attend events together again.
Taylor and Stiller were photographed smiling and clapping in the crowd as they watched the matchup between Rafael Nadal and Rinky Hijikata at the U.S. Open in New York, per the Daily Mail. Nadal rallied to emerge victorious, and the Spaniard is likely who Stiller was rooting for — in a February 2022 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Stiller told host Jimmy Fallon. "I'm a huge Rafael Nadal fan." He also revealed that Nadal once asked him to join a doubles match in the middle of an exhibition game.
According to E! News, Taylor and Stiller's first public appearance after they announced their reconciliation also took place at a tennis tournament. In March 2022, they headed to Indian Wells, California, to support Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open. They also attended the U.S. Open with their daughter Ella when they were still separated in 2018, per People.