Ben Stiller's Relationship With Christine Taylor Appears Stronger Than Ever

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor beat the odds to become one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. When the two actors first got acquainted, they were working on a television pilot that viewers would never get to see. "When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" Stiller told ET in 2007.

Fans would later get to watch the couple fall in love on film, although their characters' relationship in the comedy "Zoolander" wasn't exactly an epic romance on par with the likes of that of former real-life couple Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook." But unlike Gosling and Adams, Stiller and Taylor made it to the altar. As fans may recall, they got hitched in Hawaii in 2000. They went on to have two children together, Ella and Quinlin, before announcing their shocking separation in 2017. "It gets hard — he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she's been very focused on being a mom," an insider told People at the time. The source stressed that the exes would remain amicable, and two years later, they attended the Emmy Awards together, per ET. By that time, Stiller and Taylor still had not made their divorce official.

However, it would take a global pandemic to make the couple realize that they didn't want to divorce at all, per Esquire. A source told People that they reached this conclusion in 2020, and two years later, the "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" co-stars are still going strong.