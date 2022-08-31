Shia LaBeouf Scores Career Win On Heels Of Olivia Wilde Drama

Variety confirmed on August 31 that Shia LaBeouf has joined the cast of director Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming feature film "Megalopolis," which it described as a "$100 million epic feature." (With a big name like Coppola at the helm, it can't be too shabby.) Variety also reports the cast includes plenty of other well-known actors, from the "Star Wars" franchise's Adam Driver to Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight. As for the plot, Coppola told Nob Hill Gazette, "It's about what kind of world we can make to live in that would be as close to a harmonious utopia as possible."

Giant Freakin Robot, which first reported the news in July, noted that "Megalopolis" has been a dream of Coppola's he has worked to get off the ground for decades. Although it reported LaBeouf will have a lead role in the film, it is currently unknown what that character is, nor is it known in what roles the other actors have been cast. It is interesting that Coppola has chosen to take a chance on LaBeouf nevertheless, and additional plot details should illuminate how much of a gamble that could be.

