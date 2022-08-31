Shia LaBeouf Scores Career Win On Heels Of Olivia Wilde Drama
Former "Even Stevens" child star Shia LaBeouf has become a controversial figure in Hollywood over the years. His latest drama concerns his back and forth with Olivia Wilde about why he was replaced as the male lead in her upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling" in favor of former One Direction member Harry Styles. (LaBeouf exclusively explained to Looper via email that he wasn't fired from the film, as Wilde claimed, and provided text messages to support his claim that it was his decision to walk away from the project.)
While it can be difficult to gauge if or when actors will make a comeback in Hollywood after they are faced with controversy, it seems that LaBeouf might have been able to put the past behind him now, as reports confirm the actor has signed on to join a major new project. And it could mean a huge win for his at times turbulent career.
Shia LaBeouf has joined a new film
Variety confirmed on August 31 that Shia LaBeouf has joined the cast of director Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming feature film "Megalopolis," which it described as a "$100 million epic feature." (With a big name like Coppola at the helm, it can't be too shabby.) Variety also reports the cast includes plenty of other well-known actors, from the "Star Wars" franchise's Adam Driver to Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight. As for the plot, Coppola told Nob Hill Gazette, "It's about what kind of world we can make to live in that would be as close to a harmonious utopia as possible."
Giant Freakin Robot, which first reported the news in July, noted that "Megalopolis" has been a dream of Coppola's he has worked to get off the ground for decades. Although it reported LaBeouf will have a lead role in the film, it is currently unknown what that character is, nor is it known in what roles the other actors have been cast. It is interesting that Coppola has chosen to take a chance on LaBeouf nevertheless, and additional plot details should illuminate how much of a gamble that could be.
In contrast to LaBeouf, Wilde has lied low since the "Don't Worry Darling" drama, choosing not to release a public statement in response to the blowup.