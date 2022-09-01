Bethenny Frankel Completely Rips Meghan Markle Over Unrelatable Podcast
Bethany Frankel is known for sharing her outspoken opinion on everything from celebrity drama to political issues. The former "Real Housewives of New York" star recently unleashed on the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and suggested that society needed a break from the famous family. "Can we just have a 'Kardashian Intermission?," Frankel exclaimed on an August 8 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel." She added, "Just a brief interruption in service so we can all cleanse our palates and not be waterboarded with Kardashian culture ..." The Skinny Girl founder went on to explain that while she too once fell victim to the frenzy surrounding the Kardashians, she now feels they are over-saturated.
Frankel is fully aware that her unfiltered opinions can sometimes be too frank. During a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, the New York native exclaimed that she would "rather be canceled than muzzled." Now, Frankel is making good on her promise to always speak her mind, as the reality star has just ripped Meghan Markle for being "non-relatable."
Bethenny Frankel calls Meghan Markle sanctimonious
Bethenny Frankel has made no secret of her dislike for Meghan Markle and on an August 31 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Betheny Frankel," the entrepreneur dragged the former royal. "The bottom line is, I think people don't like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people," Frankel said. "I think she's sanctimonious. And I think there's this subtext of elevation ... she's up there and we're down here."
Frankel went on to suggest that Markle is very similar to the cast members of "Real Housewives" franchise, in that she "can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant to." To further prove her point, Frankel explains that Markle's experience with racist members of the Royal Family, vastly differs from the everyday experiences that private citizens have.
This wasn't the first time the former Bravo star has lashed out at Markle. Ahead of the "Suits" actor's sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021, Frankel called Markle a "fairly unknown actress," who had secured "hundreds of millions in media deals," for simply marrying into the Royal Family. And while Frankle eventually apologized to Markle for their previous riff, the reality star has clearly not let up.