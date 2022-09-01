Bethenny Frankel Completely Rips Meghan Markle Over Unrelatable Podcast

Bethenny Frankel has made no secret of her dislike for Meghan Markle and on an August 31 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Betheny Frankel," the entrepreneur dragged the former royal. "The bottom line is, I think people don't like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people," Frankel said. "I think she's sanctimonious. And I think there's this subtext of elevation ... she's up there and we're down here."

Frankel went on to suggest that Markle is very similar to the cast members of "Real Housewives" franchise, in that she "can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant to." To further prove her point, Frankel explains that Markle's experience with racist members of the Royal Family, vastly differs from the everyday experiences that private citizens have.

This wasn't the first time the former Bravo star has lashed out at Markle. Ahead of the "Suits" actor's sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021, Frankel called Markle a "fairly unknown actress," who had secured "hundreds of millions in media deals," for simply marrying into the Royal Family. And while Frankle eventually apologized to Markle for their previous riff, the reality star has clearly not let up.