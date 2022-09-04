The Real Reason Brett Favre Was Questioned By The FBI

An attorney for Brett Favre confirmed to NBC News that his client was grilled by the FBI, but insisted that the athlete had done "nothing wrong." The attorney claimed that the quarterback was unaware that his compensation came from "money intended to help poor children." As things currently stand, Favre hasn't been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The star quarterback took to Twitter in 2021 to clarify his side of the story. "As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, @ShadWhite, claims," he wrote. In a follow-up tweet, the former NFL star assured fans that he is "doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi," and that he rightfully received payment for three years' worth of commercials — which he maintains that he provided — despite allegations to the contrary.

The three-time MVP then accused Mississippi state auditor Shad White of being deceptive about the case and refusing to return his calls. "Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need, but for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about," Favre commented. "Despite all efforts to seek clarification with the auditor, he has never granted a call back or a meeting with me, but has instead only repeatedly run to the media."