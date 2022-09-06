Adam Sandler Has Fans Concerned For His Health

Adam Sandler has been open about his efforts to maintain a healthier lifestyle in recent years. When speaking with the Hollywood Reporter (via People), the "Happy Gilmore" star shared that fellow actor and longtime friend Jennifer Aniston has been supporting his wife's efforts to improve Sandler's habits. "She's certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green."

He went on to joke that he's hoping to be able to touch his toes, which he's currently "about 9 inches away from." Unfortunately, even A-listers aren't immune to injuries. While promoting his new basketball film "Hustle" on Good Morning America, Sandler shared a hilarious story of how he gave himself a black eye while trying to get tucked into bed.

While the comedian has always been able to laugh it off, his latest appearance has some fans legitimately concerned for his health.